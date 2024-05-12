Town, four villages left without power in Russia’s Belgorod Region following drone attack

BELGOROD, May 12. /TASS/. The town of Shebekino, as well as four villages, have been left without power in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region following a Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The town of Shebekino came under a Ukrainian drone attack. There were no casualties. The attack damaged power lines; customers in Shebekino, as well as in the villages of Grafovka, Bezlyudovka, Maslova Pristan and Novaya Tavolzhanka, remain without electricity," he wrote on Telegram.

The governor added that emergency teams would soon start working to restore power supplies.