Gerasimov to continue his duties as chief of Russian General Staff — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov will remain in his current post, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"As far as the military component [of the Russian Defense Ministry’s work] is concerned, the appointment [of Andrey Belousov to the post of the Russian Defense Minister] will have no effect on the current system of coordinates. The military component has always been a prerogative of the Chief of General Staff, and he will continue his duties. In this sense, no changes are expected at this point," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin nominated Andrey Belousov to replace Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. Peskov explained that "it is very important to integrate the economy of the military sector into the country’s economy to reflect the present-day dynamics.".