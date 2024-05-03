Entrepreneurs flock back to Russia amid improved business climate — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. With the Russian economy thriving and the business climate in the country improving, a large number of entrepreneurs are returning to the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said answering a question from TASS at a briefing.

"Russians who left at some point are coming back now. In any case, doing business here is more attractive - we have more opportunities. It’s always more reliable to do this at home," Peskov replied.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the Finion company, that up to 45% of citizens who left the Russian Federation since the beginning of the special military operation have returned to the country.

"Indeed, the dynamics of development of our economy provide more opportunities for business. And if you look at the statistics, the number of small and medium-sized businesses that were created over the past year, the collection of taxes <…> - this indicates "that business life is developing very, very intensively," Peskov said.

"This is a multidirectional process. Someone leaves, someone comes. This is how the economy works," he added.

According to Bloomberg, the return of Russians who fled abroad accelerates the growth of the Russian economy, boosts the service sector and reduces capital outflow. The agency stressed that repatriates are often white-collar remote workers.