New US arms shipment to Ukraine a reaction to Russia’s success at frontline — envoy

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The yet another package of aid for Ukraine, announced by the US Administration, is a reaction to the success of Russian forces at the frontline, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The yet another arms shipment to the Zelensky regime is a reaction to the success of the Russian Armed Forces at the frontline. Our soldiers and officers continue to liberate the Russian land by their heroic efforts. America acknowledges this fact," the envoy said in his commentary, published on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

Antonov also castigated the US administration for shrugging off responsibility for Ukrainian attacks at civilian facilities in Russia with the use of weapons being supplied from the United States.

“The [US] Administration is not interested in the fact that American arms are destroying civilian objects on Russian territory,” the diplomat said in comments posted on the Telegram channel of the Russian embassy. “The White House is hypocritically shrugging off responsibility for these attacks,” he emphasized.

According to Antonov, the vast majority of US politicians are silent about how neo-Nazis use the deadly weapons they receive from the United States. “Meanwhile, rockets are falling on residential buildings and schools in Donbass, Crimea, the Belgorod Region. Children and women are dying,” he said, while the Kiev regime doesn’t care about promises made to their Western sponsors not to use their munitions against targets in Russia.