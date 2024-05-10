Russia’s Dnepr group repels counterattack by 118th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Dnepr group of troops repelled a counterattack of the assault group of the 118th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Rabotin in the Zaporozhye region and inflicted fire damage on the manpower and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

"A counterattack by the assault group of the 118th mechanized brigade north of the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region was repelled," the department said

Over the week, units of the Dnepr group of troops defeated the manpower and equipment of three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as brigades of marines, the defense and the National Guard of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Zolotaya Balka, Tokarevka, Ivanovka, Mikhailovka, Tyaginka, Stepnoe in the Kherson region and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.