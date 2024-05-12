Israel Defense Forces continues operation in Rafah — spokesman

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. The Israel military continues their operation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari said.

"The Israel Defense Forces is continuing its precise operation against Hamas in Rafah as part of our efforts to achieve an enduring defeat of Hamas and bring all our hostages home," Hagari said.

"Our operations against Hamas in Rafah remain limited in scope and focus on: tactical advances; tactical adjustments; and military advantages — and have avoided densely populated areas," the spokesman noted.

The Israeli army "eliminated dozens of terrorists, exposed underground terror tunnels and vast amounts of weapons," the IDF spokesman informed. "Prior to our operations we urge civilians to temporarily move towards humanitarian areas and move away from the crossfire that Hamas puts them in," Hagari continued.

The IDF "facilitated the entry of 200,000 liters of fuel through the Kerem Shalom crossing" and is working "to enable the flow of humanitarian aid to Rafah," he added.