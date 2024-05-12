Kiev troops shell Kherson Region’s Skadovsk, casualties reported — governor

GENICHESK, May 12. /TASS/. Casualties were reported after the armed forces of Ukraine used HIMARS systems to shell the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson Region, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Sunday.

"The enemy pounded Skadovsk with Himars missiles: two of them were shot down, one exploded near a car service station. Casualties were reported. Doctors are providing the wounded with the medical assistance they require," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that power and water supplies were disrupted in some parts of the city. Efforts to resume them are already under way.