MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have lost up to 160 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that Ukrainian losses included two armored fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicle, a self-propelled artillery system and three howitzers.

Additionally, Battlegroup East units improved their positions and delivered strikes on Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian Patriot air defense system battalion

Russian forces have eliminated a Ukrainian battalion of a Patriot air defense system and an aviation depot, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that a drone production facility as well as Ukrainian personnel and military hardware in 133 districts were wiped out.

Russian forces liberate village of Keramik in DPR

Russia’s Armed Forces have liberated the village of Keramik in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that Russia’s Battlegroup Center had improved its positions in the vicinity of four residential areas in the DPR.

Russian forces liberate five villages in Kharkov Region

Russia’s Battlegroup North has liberated Borisovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pylnaya and Strelyachya in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that the battlegroup delivered strikes on Ukrainian personnel and military hardware near five localities in the Kharkov Region.

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 170 troops with 34 captured in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North, the ministry said.

The military agency added that the adversary had lost three armored fighting vehicles and four motor vehicles, as well as a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system vehicle, two self-propelled artillery vehicles, four howitzers and two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr delivers strikes on four Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr has wiped out four Ukrainian brigades near Rabotino with enemy losses amounting up to 50 troops in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the adversary has also lost two motor vehicles, a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system vehicle, two self-propelled artillery systems, eight howitzers and a Buk anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian army loses up to 170 troops in Russia’s Battlegroup North responsibility zone

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 170 troops with 34 captured in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that the adversary had lost three armored fighting vehicles and four motor vehicles, as well as a Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system vehicle, two self-propelled artillery vehicles, four howitzers and two Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.

Russian forces repel 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in DPR

Russian forces have thwarted 10 Ukrainian counterattacks in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the adversary has lost up to 390 troops.

The enemy losses also include five armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, three howitzers, three self-propelled artillery systems and an electronic warfare station.

Russian air defense systems take down 46 drones, ATACMS missile, 8 Hammer bombs

Russian air defense systems have shot down 46 Ukrainian drones, an ATACMS missile and eight Hammer smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, 594 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 23,951 drones, 515 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 15,981 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,286 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 9,494 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 21,600 units of specialized automotive equipment have been eliminated, the military agency said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South wipes out 3 Ukrainian Leopard tanks over 24 hours

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup South have improved their positions, repelled four counterattacks and eliminated up to 550 Ukrainian troops, three munitions depots and 12 units of military hardware, including three German-made Leopard tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that the enemy losses included seven howitzers and four self-propelled artillery systems.

Russia’s Battlegroup West improves frontline positions — top brass

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup West have improved their positions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, Russian forces repelled a counterattack near Olshany in the Kharkov Region with the Ukrainian armed forces losing up to 300 troops, two munitions depots and 17 units of hardware.