NEW YORK, May 12. /TASS/. The number of foreign mercenaries departing to flight for the Ukrainian army in the conflict declined by two thirds against March 2022, the Business Insider news portal reports, citing Carl Larson, a US veteran that participated in hostilities in Ukraine in summer 2022.

A half of coming mercenaries now is from Latin America. "They're there for the money," Larson noted.

"We were a speed bump," he continued. "If the Russians had come, we could have held them up for maybe an hour," Larson said. Many mercenaries were killed by attacks of Russian drones, he added.