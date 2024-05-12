Injury toll in partial building collapse in Russia’s Belgorod Region rises to 20

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the collapse of an apartment building’s section in the Russian city of Belgorod has risen to 20, an emergency official told TASS.

"According to the latest data, the injury toll stands at 20," he said.

No dead bodies had been found so far, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Meanwhile, rescue workers have pulled 16 people alive from under the rubble, an emergency official told TASS. Rescuers say that they are hearing voices from under the rubble, which means that more people may be trapped there.

Belgorod and its surrounding area came under massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday. Fragments of a downed Tochka U missile damaged a ten-storey residential building, causing one of its sections to collapse.