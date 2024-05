MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Crews manning the Msta-SM2 self-propelled artillery system from the 1st Guard Tank Army of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed Ukrainian armored vehicles, an M777 howitzer and manpower, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

