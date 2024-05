MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship organizers will not allow fans to bring Russian and Belarusian flags to matches, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif told TASS.

"No non-participant flags are allowed," he said.

The tournament is taking place in the Czech Republic on May 10-26.

Russia and Belarus are missing the third IIHF World Championship in a row as they were suspended from IIHF competitions due to the situation in Ukraine.