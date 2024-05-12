Russian ombudswoman urges world to denounce terrorism in wake of Belgorod attack

MOSCO, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has again called on the global community to denounce Ukrainian terrorist acts against civilians in the wake of today’s attack at a residential building in Belgorod.

"I once again call on the international community to condemn terrorist attacks against civilians being conducted by Ukrainian Nazis and take measures to stop gross violations of the rights of civilians," the Russian ombudswoman wrote on her Telegram channel.

Moskalkova also said she had asked her counterpart in the Russian borderline region of Belgorod to give necessary assistance to those affected as she wished soonest recovery to people injured in the attack.

Belgorod and its suburbs came under massive shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces earlier on Sunday. Fragments of a downed Tochka U missile damaged a ten-story residential building, causing one of its sections to collapse. More than a dozen people, including children, have been injured in the attack.

So far, a man has been found under the debris and contact has been established with him.