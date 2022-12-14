Oil reserves of OECD countries increased by 17.3 mln barrels in October — IEA

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Oil and oil products reserves in the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in October 2022 increased by 17.3 mln barrels to 2.765 bln barrels, according to the report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

However, the figure is still 150.2 mln barrels below the average for the past five years. At the same, world stocks fell in October by 23.2 mln barrels.

"Global observed inventories fell by 23.2 mb in October as product stocks fell for the first time since March and crude oil saw a smaller build. OECD industry stocks increased by 17.3 mb, to 2 765 mb, narrowing the deficit versus the five-year average to 150.2 mb, but OECD government stocks fell by 19.9 mb," the report said.

According to the statement, preliminary data for the US, Europe and Japan show industry stocks increased by 3.1 mln barrels in November.