Kiev’s G7 allies plan to discuss Ukraine guarantees with US leader during WEF — FT

LONDON, January 13. /TASS/. Leaders of most G7 countries plan to participate in an anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) session in Davos, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper wrote, citing three unnamed sources.

According to the publication, the main goal of the meeting, scheduled for January 21, is to seek Trump’s personal endorsement of security guarantees for Ukraine. The article cites this ambition as the reason why British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plan to travel to Switzerland.

The Financial Times did not rule out that leaders of other countries belonging to the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" may also join the meeting. According to the publication, another meeting, involving the Coalition’s national security advisors, is to be held simultaneously.

On January 6, following a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing," French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Vladimir Zelensky signed a declaration of intent to deploy a multilateral contingent in Ukraine after the conflict ends. However, according to Politico, Washington refused to sign a document regarding its participation in ceasefire monitoring, and the extent of US involvement in implementing the security guarantees for Ukraine that European countries intend to provide was not clearly defined.

According to the publication, the presence of six out of seven G7 leaders in Davos would be a record in the forum’s history. The article noted that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially did not plan to travel to Switzerland, but his supporters stated that he would reconsider if Trump held a meeting on Ukraine on the sidelines of the WEF.

Earlier, The Telegraph wrote that the United States and Ukraine may sign a bilateral agreement on post-conflict reconstruction worth $800 billion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos, where they will discuss all the details of the future agreement. The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss non-governmental organization, which holds annual meetings involving political leaders, business executives, and experts in various fields. About 1,000 major companies and organizations are WEF members. Its annual meeting will take place on January 19-23, 2026, under the theme of "A Spirit of Dialogue".