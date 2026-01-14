MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Yulia Timoshenko, the leader of Ukraine’s Batkovshchina party, confirmed reports of searches at her party’s Kiev office and proclaimed her innocence.

"The so-called urgent investigative actions that continued all night have just wrapped up in the Batkovshchina party office. <…> They took my work phones, parliamentary documents, and my personal money, which is fully listed in my official declaration," she wrote on her Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation and classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

"I categorically reject all these absurd accusations," the politician added, noting that these events are linked to preparations for the elections.

Earlier, it was reported that the Batkovshchina party office was searched overnight in connection with the Verkhovna Rada bribery case. According to the Ukrainiskaya Pravda news outlet, citing sources, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) filed charges against Timoshenko in the morning.