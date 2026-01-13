OSCE secretary general accepts credentials from new Russian representative

VIENNA, January 13. /TASS/.Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu has accepted the credentials presented by Russia’s new permanent envoy to the organization, Dmitry Polyansky.

"I was pleased to accept the credentials of Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the OSCE," Sinirlioglu wrote on X.

Polyansky replaced Alexander Lukashevich, whose ten-year assignment ended in December 2025.