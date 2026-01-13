'We choose Denmark' over US — Greenland PM

STOCKHOLM, January 13. /TASS/. Greenland wants to be a part of Denmark, not the US, Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.

"If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark right now, we choose Denmark. We choose NATO, the Kingdom of Denmark and the European Union," he told a news conference in Copenhagen. "It’s not time for domestic discussions and divisions. It’s time to come together."

According to Greenland’s prime minister, the island cannot be bought and it will remain part of the Western alliance. "The most important thing is that we don’t sell ourselves. Greenland cannot be bought," he emphasized. "Our line is absolutely clear: we want cooperation, we want alliance. Greenland will always be part of the Western alliance."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the United States. During his first office term, he offered to buy the island, and in March 2025 he said he was sure the island could be annexed. Denmark’s right to control the island was earlier called in question by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who also said that Greenland should be part of the United States.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against potential aggression.