Ties between Russia and South Africa developing successfully — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that relations between Russia and South Africa are developing successfully, noting that he maintains regular contact with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"We are in constant contact with you, and our teams are in constant contact as well. Last year, we had the opportunity to compare notes on the entire current agenda with your Deputy President, who, at your instruction, took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Relations between Russia and South Africa are developing successfully," Putin said during the meeting.

He noted that September 5 marked the 20th anniversary of the countries’ fundamental bilateral document, the Treaty on Friendship and Partnership between Russia and South Africa.

"Political dialogue and interparliamentary ties are developing, while the heads of our foreign policy agencies maintain regular contact. We traditionally have close ties in the humanitarian sphere, including personnel training and education. For the 2026-2027 academic year, the government-funded quota has been increased to 100 scholarships in Russia for young people from your country," Putin said.

The Russian president also highlighted the two countries’ shared approaches to key international and regional issues.