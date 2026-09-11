Iran, Gulf countries to discuss navigation in Strait of Hormuz — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, September 11. /TASS/. Iran plans to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman countries in Oman on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"On Monday, Oman will host a meeting of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman countries that will be attended by Iran, Iraq and other littoral states. Along with regional issues, the agenda will include the discussion of the results of Iran-Oman talks on determining safe routes for commercial navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

He welcomed the upcoming ministerial meeting as an important event and expressed hope that it will pave the way for strengthening mutual understanding between the countries of the region and help enhance regional security.

The Fars agency reported on August 6, citing a source in the Iranian foreign ministry, that Iran and Oman were negotiating collecting service fees for the passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The exact sum will depend on the volume of services provided by Tehran and Muscat.