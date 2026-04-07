Kazakhstan plans to increase coal production to 128.9 mln tons in 2026

ASTANA, April 7. /TASS/. Kazakh authorities plan to increase coal production from 115.9 mln tons in 2025 to 128.9 mln tons this year, the republic's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

"In 2025, coal production amounted to around 115.9 mln tons, up by 7% compared to 2024. Some 85.9 mln tons were used for municipal and domestic purposes, while coal exports reached 30 mln tons," he said at a government meeting.

The main destinations for coal exports were Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan, Turkey, India, and Malaysia, the minister added. "In 2026, coal production is planned at 128.9 mln tons," he said.

The coal industry is demonstrating production growth, ensuring a stable supply for the domestic market and an increase in exports, Akkenzhenov said, adding that the majority of coal produced is exported to the domestic market and used in the power generation, public utilities, and industry.