GROZNY, July 9. /TASS/. The Akhmat special forces unit commanded by Apty Alaudinov, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps, has been redeployed to the Bakhmut area, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday.

"The command of the special operation has redeployed the Akhmat special forces unit commanded by Apty Alaudinov to the difficult Bakhmut area. This decision speaks about the General Staff’s confidence and proves the unit’s high combat capability," he wrote on his Telegram channel.