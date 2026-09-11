Lukashenko ready to meet Trump, but 'not as movie extra'

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that he is ready to meet with US leader Donald Trump, provided the interaction yields results.

Discussing work within the framework of a peace council regarding Gaza, the Belarusian president noted his readiness to participate.

"Fine, let's do it together. But not just to play along - as a movie extra. That doesn't work for me. I tell them straight out: I am not ready to meet Donald Trump for that purpose," the BelTA news agency quotes the head of state as saying.

"Meeting with him - that’s a good thing. It would be very beneficial for Belarus. But one has to understand: we meet, and then what? We shake hands and go our separate ways?" Lukashenko said.