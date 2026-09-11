Russia’s Su-57 fighter proving superiority over foreign systems every day — UAC head

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s fifth-generation Su-57 fighter is proving its superiority over Western weapons systems every day, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Vadim Badekha stated on TV Channel One.

"The Su-57 is the only fifth-generation aircraft in the world that is actually seeing combat and demonstrating its superiority over the best foreign weapons systems every single day. Our friends are well aware of this. We can say with confidence that the F-35 is not being considered on the Indian market today," he said.

Earlier, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, told TASS that the Su-57 has proven its superiority in actual combat operations against an adversary equipped with modern air defense systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and aircraft. Its acquisition will enable the partner country’s air force to secure a long-term strategic advantage in the region and significantly strengthen its own defense capabilities.