Russian Armed Forces strike infrastructure and two dry-cargo ships at Chernomorsk port

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. During overnight strikes, Russian forces hit infrastructure facilities at the port of Chernomorsk used for unloading and storing military materiel, as well as two dry-cargo ships that had delivered weaponry and hardware to the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of strikes using air-, ground-, and sea-based precision weapons and attack drones, the following were hit: <…> at the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region -- port infrastructure facilities used for unloading and storing military materiel, two dry-cargo vessels that had delivered weaponry and military hardware to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and a sea-going tugboat," the ministry said in a statement.