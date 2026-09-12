Trump says he will meet with several European leaders in Ireland

WASHINGTON, September 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he plans to meet with several European leaders in Ireland, where he will spend the weekend.

Trump made the remarks while answering reporters’ questions at Joint Base Andrews, a US military base in Maryland southeast of Washington, before departing for Ireland. He noted that the US was actively engaged in trade but provided no further details.

The White House said earlier that Trump would be in Ireland on September 12 and 13. He is expected to meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and attend a golf tournament, among other events.