Putin to take part in BRICS summit events on second day of India visit

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue his working visit to India, where he arrived for the BRICS summit.

Saturday will be the main day devoted to the group’s agenda, with the full program of multilateral events beginning following Putin’s participation in the BRICS Business Forum plenary session on Friday.

The leaders of the BRICS countries will meet in a closed-door session attended exclusively by the group’s members represented at the highest level.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that the meeting will focus primarily on global and regional issues, reform of global governance and strengthening multilateralism, as well as summing up the BRICS’ 20 years of work and considering prospects for further cooperation within the group.

A final declaration may be adopted at the end of the summit, although this is not a strict requirement. Work is nevertheless continuing on a document reflecting the consolidated views of all BRICS participants, primarily on security, economic and cultural issues.

Strong friendship and innovation

The planting of a banyan tree in New Delhi is expected to serve as a symbolic embodiment of the summit’s outcomes. The sturdy tree is intended to illustrate the principles of interconnection and unity within BRICS. All leaders attending the summit will take part in the ceremony.

After brushing the reddish Indian soil from the ceremonial shovels, the BRICS leaders will have an opportunity to see the group’s concrete achievements at an exhibition marking its 20th anniversary. They will also focus on the host country, which will showcase its vision for the future at the Innovative India exhibition.

BRICS events will conclude in the evening with a formal reception hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam International Convention Centre. The participants are expected to raise a toast to the bonds of friendship and mutual support that have developed within BRICS.

Bilateral agenda

Despite the packed schedule of BRICS events, Vladimir Putin will also hold bilateral meetings, continuing the marathon of talks that began the previous day with five separate meetings.

On Saturday, Putin will meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there may also be brief informal contacts on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, including exchanges "on the move" in the meeting hall.