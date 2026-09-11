Gulf states, Iran to discuss Strait of Hormuz deal in Oman — media

DOHA, September 11. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from the Gulf states and Iran are set to meet on September 14 in the Omani city of Salalah to discuss an interim agreement regulating shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the meeting is being held in a bid by Oman and Iran to secure buy-in for a deal temporarily regulating shipping through the waterway to ease tensions and restore maritime traffic. The Oman-initiated talks will mark the first meeting of senior diplomats from the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Iran since the US and Israel launched their war against the Islamic Republic on February 28, the publication said.

The GCC comprises Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia. One source said details had yet to be finalized, but several countries had already confirmed their participation.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, overnight into July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz.