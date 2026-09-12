SCO countries should increase intelligence sharing, Chinese ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should increase intelligence sharing and strengthen security cooperation, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an article for TASS.

"We must always be a positive force contributing to security and stability. It is necessary to <…> regularly hold joint exercises and drills, share intelligence and strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation mechanisms, constantly raising the level of security cooperation," the diplomat said.

"Speaking at the summit, [Chinese President] Xi Jinping stressed that, at a crossroads that will shape the future and destiny of humanity, the SCO should take on its historical responsibility and play an active role in shaping the course of global development. <…> President Xi Jinping also outlined China’s views on advancing an equal and orderly multipolar world and solemnly called on the SCO to make an even greater contribution to building a fairer and more rational global governance system," the envoy said.

The SCO summit was held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on August 31-September 1.