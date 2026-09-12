Six tourists out of contact in Karachay-Cherkessia, rescuers launch search

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Rescuers have set out to search for a group of tourists who went missing in the Zelenchuksky District of Karachay-Cherkessia, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Specialists from the V.M. Dzerayev Karachay-Cherkessia Search and Rescue Unit of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have set out to search for a group of six people who were hiking along a tourist route to the Sofia Lakes in the Zelenchuksky District," the ministry said.

The Emergencies Ministry noted that the tourists failed to arrive at their destination on time.