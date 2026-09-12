Iran hands over to US list of conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz — agency

TEHRAN, September 12. /TASS/. Iran has handed over to the US side through intermediaries the list of seven conditions that will have to be met for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported citing a source.

"Iran has conveyed seven conditions for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the US side through mediators, and until these seven conditions, approved by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme authorities, are met, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed," the agency quoted the source as saying.

"Therefore, the agreement between Iran and Oman does not imply that the Strait of Hormuz is open again," the source added.

In his words, the reopening of the Strait depends fully on Washington’s actions.