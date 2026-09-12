BRICS nations see any arbitrary revision of G20 membership as inadmissible

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The leaders of BRICS countries see any arbitrary revision of G20 membership as inadmissible, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We recognize the importance of the continued and productive functioning of the G20, based on its economic mandate, consensus decision making, depoliticized processes, integrity and inadmissibility of arbitrary revision of its membership. In this regard, we underscore the status of South Africa as a G20 founding country and a full-fledged member while emphasizing that any change in membership should be based on consensus of all members and reflect geographical balance and the growing share of the Global South countries in the world output," the document said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump questioned South Africa’s participation in G20 work, citing what he called a genocide of the white minority in the country. To put pressure on South Africa, Washington canceled assistance programs for the country and imposed tariffs on some of its imports. As the current G20 chair, the US is not allowing the South African delegation to take part in the group’s activities.