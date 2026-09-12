At least 53 drones downed over Russian regions since morning

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over various Russian regions and the waters of the Black and Azov seas since morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. GMT), on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Rostov, Smolensk, Tula, Krasnodar, the Republic of Crimea and over the waters of the Black and Azov seas," the ministry said.