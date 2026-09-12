BRICS concerned about risk of proliferation of terrorism in Sudan — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS countries are concerned about the deteriorating situation in Sudan, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We express grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan, including the worsening humanitarian crisis and the growing risk of proliferation of extremism and terrorism," the document said.

The leaders called "for an immediate, permanent ceasefire and for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue."

They also stressed "the need for sustained, urgent and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for the Sudanese population, and for the scaling up of humanitarian aid to Sudan and neighbouring countries." BRICS nations also said that "the principle of ‘African solution to African problems’ should continue to serve as the basis for conflict resolution and call for a coordinated approach among peace efforts.".