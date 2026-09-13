US should help develop Ukraine solution acceptable to Moscow, Kiev — Kushner

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. The US role in settling the conflict in Ukraine is to help develop a solution acceptable to both Moscow and Kiev, while Ukraine is currently unwilling to accept Russia's terms, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner said via video link at a conference of the so-called Yalta European Strategy in Kiev.

Russia, Kushner said, has "laid out the line" of what it wants to achieve. "If Ukraine wanted to withdraw to that line, then obviously we have the rest of the deal set up and put together. Ukraine right now does not want to do that, and obviously, our job as the mediators is to figure out how can we come up with a creative solution that doesn't violate their desires and that helps them achieve their objective," he added.

"I think we've actually accomplished quite a lot. We're going to continue to push forward defining all these elements so that when these deals are ready, they can go," Kushner added.

Kushner and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow on September 5, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The following day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on September 8.

Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomatic means, while maintaining that the Kiev authorities are not prepared to settle the conflict through negotiations.