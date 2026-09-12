Conflicts must be resolved by addressing their root causes — Delhi Declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations have called for the prevention of global conflicts by addressing their root causes, as stated in the Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS summit.

"We call on the international community to respond to these challenges and associated security threats through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential and stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes. We underscore that security among all countries is indivisible and reiterate our commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy," the document says.

BRICS leaders pointed to regional and international organizations as instruments for preventing and resolving conflicts.

"We encourage the active role of regional organizations in conflict prevention and resolution and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises. We highlight, in the context of international disputes, the importance of preventive diplomacy and mediation, with the consent of relevant parties, as essential tools to avoid crises and prevent their escalation, in accordance with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, we agree to explore avenues for cooperation on the prevention of armed conflicts, UN peacekeeping missions, African Union peace support operations, and mediation and peace processes," the document says --0--art.