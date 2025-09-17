UN chief seems willing to 'cancel' history, like West does — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is inclined to 'cancel' history, just like the West does, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a round table on resolving the Ukraine crisis for foreign ambassadors.

"Mr. Guterres certainly echoes the Western habit to 'cancel' history. The West has tended to rely on history to justify its actions only since a period in time when it was in its interests," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

Among other examples of Western thinking, Lavrov cited the denial of a coup in Ukraine and allegations that Russia recognized Crimea as its region at a certain Russian request.