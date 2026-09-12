BRICS countries concerned about attacks on civilian nuclear facilities — declaration

NEW DELHI, October 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations are seriously concerned about deliberate attacks on civilian nuclear facilities, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We express serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA. Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the document said.