Venue for Russia-US-Germany business forum to be chosen by year-end — envoy

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. A venue for the Russia-US-Germany business forum will be chosen by the end of the year, because it will be hosted by a third country, possibly in the Middle East, said Kirill Dmitriev, Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.

"We have two proposals on where to host this forum. One country is in the Middle East, the other is close to the Middle East. And, possibly, we will select a neutral country to host the forum, and, again, we will announce it closer to the end of the year," said Dmitriev, who is also the director general of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

In his words, "it is important that it will be a pragmatic and realistic forum focused on how to return to joint business projects and on how to prevent politicians from breaking off future business dialogue between nations."

"It has received incredibly powerful support from Germany and the United States," the Russian official added.