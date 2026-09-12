MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The citizens of Ukraine are "justifiably outraged" by the Ukrainian aid strategy chosen by the European Union, Vladimir Zelensky’s former spokeswoman Yulia Mendel wrote on the X social network.

"The people of Ukraine are justifiably outraged by the EU’s chosen aid strategy. Huge sums go to drones that have long become Zelensky’s personal business through his partners," she said.

In Mendel’s words, the current approach, which implies spending more on weapons production, "looks like a money split: some stays with EU arms makers, some goes to Zelensky’s partners."

She believes that this strategy needs to be reviewed.

"The only victory Ukraine can still achieve today is to end the war. There will be no better conditions than now," Mendel said.

Ukraine consistently insists on an increase in military aid from the West. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that supplying weapons to Kiev and assisting in the training of Ukrainian servicemen only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.