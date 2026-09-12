BRICS countries express concern about growing risks of nuclear conflict — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations have expressed concern about the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict and called for strengthening nuclear non-proliferation, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We express concern about the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict. We reiterate the need for invigorating the system of disarmament, arms control and non-proliferation and for preserving its integrity and effectiveness to achieve global stability and international peace and security," the document reads.

The leaders also stressed "the significant contribution of nuclear-weapon-free zones to the strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime" and called for "the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East.".