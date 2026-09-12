Multipolar world formation faces difficulties, resistance — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The formation of a multipolar world is proceeding with difficulties and facing resistance from those who divide the world into a "blooming garden" and a "wild jungle," Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS summit in India.

"The unipolar system of international relations, which served a narrow group of countries, is becoming a thing of the past. The balance of power is shifting in favor of new centers of growth in the Global South and the East," Putin noted.

He pointed out that an increasing number of states are loudly and clearly declaring their readiness to defend their national interests and participate in addressing global problems.

"However, the formation of a multipolar world is not without difficulties. We can see this. It meets with resistance from those who are accustomed to thinking in essentially colonial terms -- dividing the world into a 'blooming garden' and a 'wild jungle,' and living at others' expense," the Russian leader declared.