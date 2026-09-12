No mechanisms for economic cooperation with US exist currently — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. There is an understanding that resuming trade and economic cooperation between Russia and the US would yield significant benefits for both sides, yet no mechanisms for such cooperation exist currently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper.

"There is also an understanding that resuming trade and economic cooperation with the Americans would bring great benefits, both for us, for Russia, and for the Americans themselves," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"At the corporate level, at least, we see a great deal of interest. However, in practical terms, there are currently no cooperation mechanisms and no joint projects have been implemented," he explained.