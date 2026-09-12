Russia conveys stance on potential Western troop deployment to Ukraine worldwide — Kremlin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement that European troops deployed to Ukraine would mean a war with Russia reflects Moscow’s position, which has been conveyed to the entire world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vesti.

"It’s not a red line, but Russia’s position that has been conveyed to the whole world, primarily to Europeans, in an extremely specific and clear manner," he stressed, commenting on Putin’s statement about the consequences of a potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine.