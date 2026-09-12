Unclear if Russia-US business projects emerge before Ukraine settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia currently has no joint economic projects with the US, and it is unclear whether any will emerge before a settlement in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper.

"In practical terms, there are currently no cooperation mechanisms and no joint projects being implemented. We shall see whether this happens before a Ukrainian settlement or not," he said. Peskov noted that "the logic of development suggests that trade, economic, and investment cooperation needs to be resumed as soon as possible." "However, we have heard statements, from Mr. Bessent and at other levels, to the effect that a settlement must come first, and cooperation afterwards. Well, we shall see how the situation unfolds," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.