Countries of Global South need greater representation on UN Security Council — Putin

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. The countries of the Global South need greater representation on the UN Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the BRICS summit in India.

"Despite attempts by some countries to replace it with an order based on rules drawn up by unknown actors, we see a need to continue working together with like-minded BRICS members to improve the quality of the United Nations’ activities," he noted.

"Of course, the process could get a boost from an expansion of the UN Security Council to include representatives of Asian, African and Latin American countries," Putin stressed.