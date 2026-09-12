MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of decisive actions by units of the Battlegroup Center, the settlement of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the statement said.

Also, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops eliminated up to 125 servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters in the Kharkov region, and two servicemen surrendered, the ministry reported.