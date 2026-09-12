MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Many BRICS nations share a worldview close to that of the Russian Federation and understand the mistakes made by European leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One.

"They do not necessarily share it entirely. There are a great many countries whose worldview is close to this," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked whether BRICS nations share Russia's position.

"There are very many countries that understand the mistakes currently being made by the authorities in European nations. There may, of course, be certain nuances in their approaches. For us, the key thing is our President's vision," Peskov added.