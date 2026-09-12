BRICS nations must strengthen cooperation in AI technology — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states must advance cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence technologies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"It is essential to firmly seize the initiative, strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, <…> promote practical cooperation in this new area, and elevate it to a new level," China Central Television quoted Xi Jinping as saying during his address at the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi.

He noted that China welcomes the participation of BRICS countries in the activities of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. According to the Chinese leader, this will enable member states to spur industrialization, achieve new breakthroughs in scientific research, development, and practical application, and deepen cooperation across industrial and supply chains.