BRICS nations reiterate commitment to reforming global governance — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS member states have reiterated their commitment to reforming global governance by promoting a fairer and more effective multilateral system, according to the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the group’s 18th summit.

"We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits," the document reads.

"Bearing in mind the need to adapt the current architecture of international relations to better reflect the contemporary realities, we reiterate our commitment to strengthening multilateralism and multipolarity and to upholding international law, including the Purposes and Principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN) in their entirety and interconnectedness," the declaration adds.

The member states emphasized "the central role of the UN in the international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.".